HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 5,485,579 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 206.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,146,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485,579 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $184,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560,636 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281,591 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.