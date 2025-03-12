ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.46. 9,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 11,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,250 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort Yen makes up 2.1% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC owned approximately 22.85% of ProShares UltraShort Yen worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

