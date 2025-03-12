Thalassa (LON:THAL) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30). Approximately 9,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.30).
Thalassa Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. The company has a market cap of £1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,350.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.87.
Thalassa Company Profile
Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It engages in the research and development of autonomous underwater vehicles. Thalassa Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
