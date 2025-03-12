KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.50. 82,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 101,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBA. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 211,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 105,345 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 181,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 99,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000.

About KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

