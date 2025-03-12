British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Trading 1.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.50 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.69). Approximately 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 131,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.68).

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.46. The company has a market capitalization of £160.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of -0.01.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. British Smaller Companies VCT2’s payout ratio is 176.21%.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

