Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

