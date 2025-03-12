First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for 1.2% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

