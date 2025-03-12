Cascade Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,432.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,585 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,887,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

