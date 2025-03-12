Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,202 Shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJFG. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,815,000.

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJFG opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.89 million, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.15. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.07 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.86.

About PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF

The PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (PJFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of growth stocks from all over the world. PJFG was launched on Dec 12, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

