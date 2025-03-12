Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

RANI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

RANI stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.14. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Kate Mckinley acquired 17,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,960 shares in the company, valued at $29,993.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135,148 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

