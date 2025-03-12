Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

