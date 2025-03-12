Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells C$65,048.58 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.29, for a total value of C$65,048.58.

Kelly Grant Boychuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, January 28th, Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 10,966 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$92,224.06.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQX. Cormark upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.80 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQX

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.