Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Decreases By 78.9%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 13th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kamada Stock Up 3.2 %

KMDA traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. 130,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,986. The company has a market cap of $422.48 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $9.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Kamada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Kamada during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

