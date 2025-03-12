Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Decreases By 78.9%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 13th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Kamada Stock Up 3.2 %
KMDA traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. 130,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,986. The company has a market cap of $422.48 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $9.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.
Kamada Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
View Our Latest Report on Kamada
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kamada
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.