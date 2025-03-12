Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Up 6.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.17. 66,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 864,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $937.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,013.88. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.