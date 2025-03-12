Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Up 9.2% – Here’s What Happened

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 331,670 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 233,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 price objective on Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
Doubleview Gold Stock Up 13.8 %
Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.
