Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,866. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.1416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

