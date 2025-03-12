Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.1416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.