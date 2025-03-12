Nikolay Hristov Sells 3,833 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$67,460.80.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.9 %

DPM traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 344,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.63 and a 12-month high of C$17.82.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.