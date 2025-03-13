American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,095 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 84,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 130,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.6 %

AMH opened at $35.02 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

