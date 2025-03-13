Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,758 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPLC. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,022,000. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 67,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christian Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,541,000.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

