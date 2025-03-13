Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 59,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HTGC opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

