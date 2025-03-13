Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $249.32 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.58%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

