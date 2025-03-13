Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,420 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.16% of Tyler Technologies worth $39,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 95,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,672.50. The trade was a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,816 shares of company stock worth $12,832,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $568.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

