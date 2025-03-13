Fore Capital LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,634,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $3,570,000.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ ACHC opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $82.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
