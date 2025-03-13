iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 2,101.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,701 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.05% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.62. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

