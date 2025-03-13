Amundi Has $39.77 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.16% of DTE Energy worth $39,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,264,000 after purchasing an additional 662,569 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,042 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,720,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,309,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 907,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

DTE opened at $131.19 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $136.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.34.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

