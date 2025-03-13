Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.