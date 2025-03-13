Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $11.75 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $149.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.24. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $159.58.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

