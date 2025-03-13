Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,505 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

