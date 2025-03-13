Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 87,958 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,958 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BIV opened at $75.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.