Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $5.35. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 513,655 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 33.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $965.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.25.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 533,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 177,856 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Stories

