SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.48 and last traded at $58.47, with a volume of 301569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 131.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 102,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 58,335 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $610,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

