Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday,RTT News reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Five9 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.65.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $28.31. 540,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -141.52, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. Five9 has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $63.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $254,474.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,390.60. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $50,409.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,009. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,039 shares of company stock worth $930,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $81,280,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after buying an additional 1,867,137 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,496 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $51,061,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,496,000 after purchasing an additional 601,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

