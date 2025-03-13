Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Down 65.6% in February

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the February 13th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Performance

HSDT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 200,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,879. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc owned about 1.00% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

