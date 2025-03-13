Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB) Short Interest Up 170.4% in February

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Stock Performance

GSIB traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.50. Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $38.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60.

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Company Profile

The Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (GSIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of large-cap stocks selected solely based on the designation as a Global Systemically Important Bank. Stocks are equally weighted in the portfolio.

