Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 4.6 %

Intel stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

