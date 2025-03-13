FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Position Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of FirstCash worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in FirstCash by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FirstCash by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $113.42 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

