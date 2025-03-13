Insider Buying: GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) Director John Stephen Morris Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,486.50.
GoGold Resources Price Performance
TSE:GGD opened at C$1.78 on Thursday. GoGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$414.20 million, a PE ratio of 178.60 and a beta of 1.50.
About GoGold Resources
