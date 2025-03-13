Insider Buying: GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) Director John Stephen Morris Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,486.50.

GoGold Resources Price Performance

TSE:GGD opened at C$1.78 on Thursday. GoGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$414.20 million, a PE ratio of 178.60 and a beta of 1.50.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

