Wanjiku Juanita Walcott Sells 6,690 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pinterest Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE PINS opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,533,000 after buying an additional 12,986,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $358,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,352,000 after buying an additional 6,129,985 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $153,829,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,441,000 after buying an additional 4,527,902 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

