King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 15,303 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,303 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of CSW Industrials worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,536,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,689,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $291.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.22. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $221.10 and a one year high of $436.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.21, for a total value of $61,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,729.99. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total value of $44,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,501.14. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

