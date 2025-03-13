Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $69.82 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,688 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 0.8% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Cintas worth $69,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Cintas by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cintas by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Cintas by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 2.2 %

Cintas stock opened at $192.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.24. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.83 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.