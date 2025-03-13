L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv Sells 500,000 Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) Stock

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) insider L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.
Tinka Resources Price Performance
Shares of CVE TK opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. Tinka Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.48 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42.
About Tinka Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tinka Resources
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Tinka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.