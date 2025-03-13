L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv Sells 500,000 Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) Stock

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) insider L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

Tinka Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE TK opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. Tinka Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.48 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Tinka Resources alerts:

About Tinka Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Tinka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.