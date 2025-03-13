Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes $724,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,485 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $550,665,000 after buying an additional 1,823,650 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after buying an additional 824,317 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,591,000 after buying an additional 724,951 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,396,000 after buying an additional 511,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $48,002,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $204.45 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.15.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.