Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $13.59 Million Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. BrightView accounts for approximately 1.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of BrightView worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BrightView by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 293.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BrightView in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

