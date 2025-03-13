Graham David Senst Acquires 1,600 Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) Director Graham David Senst bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.03 per share, with a total value of C$28,846.08.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of HOM.U opened at C$12.34 on Thursday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.53 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -9.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.