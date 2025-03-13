Graham David Senst Acquires 1,600 Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) Director Graham David Senst bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.03 per share, with a total value of C$28,846.08.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HOM.U opened at C$12.34 on Thursday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.53 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -9.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOM.U shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.10.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

