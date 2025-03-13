King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 195 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,676,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,577,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,083,000 after acquiring an additional 161,846 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,580,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 593.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 131,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 712,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86,793 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.69.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

