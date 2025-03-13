Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 73,361 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

