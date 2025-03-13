PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ITT by 232.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITT. Wolfe Research began coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

NYSE:ITT opened at $132.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.96. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.01 and a 52 week high of $161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

