Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 648.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296,018 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Gold accounts for about 1.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 1.29% of Eldorado Gold worth $39,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

