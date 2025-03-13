InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the February 13th total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJV. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,000.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJV opened at $26.17 on Thursday. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

