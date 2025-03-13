Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBIL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 66,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 51,558 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 301,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.90 on Thursday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1728 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Stories

